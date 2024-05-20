Bau Gawai Parade now a biennial event, says Tasik Biru rep

KUCHING (May 20): The Bau Gawai Parade will now be held every two years, announced Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Speaking at the inaugural launching of the event on Saturday, he said the event had received an overwhelming response from the local communities.

Over 800 participants representing 43 contingents took part in the first ever 2.4km procession that started from the Bau Civic Centre to the vicinity of Bau town, with its finishing point in Lobuh Bau.

“We are targeting 100 contingents at the next 2026 Bau Gawai Parade with the involvement of all villages and associations in the Bau district,” said Henry.

Henry, who is also Transport Deputy Minister, later awarded prizes to the five best and most creative participating contingents.

Present at the event were political secretary to the Sarawak Premier John Nyigor, Bau district officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas, Bau District Council secretary Ong Chin Ping, and Kuching Division Bidayuh community leader Temenggong Atok Derop.