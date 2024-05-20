Bintangor man claims trial to raping pregnant woman in Sibu

SIBU (May 20): A 21-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping a pregnant woman.

Flolarson Ted from Bintangor was charged under Section 376(2)(g) of the Penal Code, which provides for between 10 and 30 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

He allegedly committed the offence on April 25 at about 1am on the top floor of the 22-year-old victim’s house here.

Judge Marutin Pagan allowed the accused to be released on RM3,000 cash bail with one local surety.

Marutin also fixed June 20 for pre-trial case management.

The accused did not have legal representation.