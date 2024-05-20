Bomba S’wak director promoted, to begin new role at dept’s HQ in Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 20): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Fire Commissioner effective today.

Khirudin, who has been serving as Bomba Sarawak director since 2018, will begin his new role as the director of the Fire Safety Division at the department’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

Sarawak Bomba deputy director Tiong Ling Hii will serve as acting director.

Khirudin said his six years in Sarawak had focused on inculcating greater fire prevention awareness among the community.

“This year is the sixth year of me serving in Sarawak and it has been a wonderful time and journey in building a resilient community (towards fire prevention),” he told a press conference after the department’s Excellence Service Awards 2023 event, here yesterday.

He said he has always stressed that first five minutes in dealing with a fire outbreak is crucial to minimise losses.

The public is the first line of defence against any fire before the arrival of firefighters at the scene, he added.

“If you act positively, you can respond (to a fire) wisely. Based on last year’s statistics, only five per cent of properties involved in fire incidents were damaged.”

Noting that firefighting has always been a losing battle for both Bomba and victims, Khirudin said fire prevention remains the best approach to prevent any potential outbreak and unnecessary losses.

“The best thing is precaution, prevention and protection.”

He also extended his appreciation to the Sarawak government and local elected representatives for their unwavering support in all of the department’s community-based programmes.

Meanwhile, Bomba director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad – himself a former Sarawak Bomba director – congratulated Khirudin on his promotion and appointment, saying they were in recognition of his achievements in propelling Sarawak Bomba to greater standards.