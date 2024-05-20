Cops on hunt for man who exposed himself in Menggatal store

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Police are on the hunt for a man who was exposed himself at a mobile phone accessories store in Menggatal.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kassim Muda said they received a report after a store employee noticed a male customer unzipping his pants before pulling out his genitals while on his phone.

Kassim said the employee had never seen the suspect, who was not a regular customer, before.

Based on closed circuit television (CCTV), the man was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt during the incident.

“Police are still tracking the suspect and we are requesting anyone who knows the suspect to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Audrea Johnson on 019-52090380,” Kassim said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

According to the Section, any person who insults the modesty of any woman by word, through sound, gesture or exhibits any object intentionally, shall be punished for a term which may extend to five years, or be fined, or both.