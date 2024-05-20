Ericka Peter crowned Pekit Kumang Betong 2024

BETONG (May 20): Local lass Ericka Peter was crowned the winner of the Pekit Kumang Gawai Dayak Betong 2024 pageant held here Saturday night, winning a cash prize of RM10,000.

The 20-year-old, who received her crown from last year’s winner Lorna Lamban Walter, also won an additional RM1,500 after being declared the winner of the ‘Best Ngepan’ (traditional costume) category.

In second place was Clara Amanda Buyong, 23, who won herself RM8,000, while third-placed Jasnita Rendu Jenggie, 21, took home RM6,000.

The trio was among the eight finalists who graced the stage at Dewan Sukan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

Benedine Sandin, another finalist, took home RM500 for winning the ‘Best Short Video’ category.

The pageant, which was the highlight of the divisional-level Gawai Dayak celebration, was graced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, deputy ministers Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, and Krian assemblyman Friday Belik.

Also present to award the prizes to the winners were Uggah’s wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Dr Richard’s wife Lucy Mary Johnson and Friday’s wife Ani Isek.