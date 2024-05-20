From white pepper tuak to jelly bombs with soju, Gawai Dayak Bazaar promises distinctive flavours (Video)

KUCHING (May 20): The Gawai Dayak Bazaar at MJC Batu Kawa is offering visitors a rich assortment of distinctive flavours.

Melissa Manis Bongkas is among those offering a taste of the festival at her stall Tuak Ayak Suteh.

“Currently, we are selling 22 flavours of tuak. Our best sellers include white pepper, sweet potato, roselle, and our new flavour, belimbing merah (red starfruit),” she told The Borneo Post.

“The response has been encouraging throughout this bazaar.”

Melissa said she decided to venture into tuak making after noticing wet market vendors failing to package the local wine properly.

“I thought to myself, why not utilise proper packaging and commercialise the tuak, so that tourists can take it far and get to know Sarawak’s own wine. From there, I started learning how to make tuak on my own,” she said.

After learning the basics from friends, she proceeded to experiment with different flavours and after a year gained the confidence to start commercialising her products.

For Jelly Bomb co-owner Esther Chan, the goal is to offer jellies bursting with flavour, including with a twist for adults.

“The product is jelly made using different flavours from real fruits, mixed with soju and tuak to celebrate Gawai soon, offering something new.

“For customers who prefer non-alcoholic options, we omit the alcohol, especially for kids, but our jellies are still bursting with flavour,” she said.

Chan explained the jellies are mixed with cocktail and fresh fruits.

For a taste of Kanowit, visitors can look for Yen Philip’s stall, which is selling kasam ensabi or preserved ensabi vegetables.

“The vegetable product was made by my mum from our hometown in Kanowit, where I am from. I even assisted in the process of making it.

“The process goes like this: after the ensabi is harvested, it should not be immediately soaked in water. Instead, it should be sun-dried first.

“After it is thoroughly dried, we remove any sand particles on the leaves and then remove the stalks. Once the leaves wilt, we rub them with salt,” she said.

According to Yen, the more salt is used, the better the flavour.

