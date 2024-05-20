Hajiji urged to overhaul State Government administration

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has been urged to overhaul the State Government administration following the ongoing fiasco regarding Sabah’s 40 percent Net Revenue special grant entitlement as enshrined in Article 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Aman Mulia who made the call on Monday, said that a massive revamp, from the Sabah State Secretary Department down to District Offices throughout the state, is needed to restore the people’s confidence in the present administration led by Hajiji.

He opined that Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong should also be held accountable as all government administration matters are relayed to him.

Pandikar explained that he was shocked to find out that Tengku Datuk Fuad Tengku Ahmad was actually appointed by a letter referenced JPNB. 800-1-3- (16-22) from the State Attorney-General’s office on June 8, 2022 as a lawyer representing the Sabah Government in the case of Judicial Review Application No. BKI. 25 – 14/6 – 2022 Sabah Law Society vs Federal Government of Malaysia.

The former Dewan Rakyat Speaker said this was surprising because Hajiji on May 17 at Sri Gaya here had told Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders that as far as he knew, Tengku Fuad was not appointed by the State Government in the matter.

He said this is regardless of Sabah Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof’s statement on May 20 saying that her side will correct any misguided statements related to the blunder made by Tengku Fuad during the hearing of the case on May 16, where he had accused the Sabah Law Society as a non-existent body that has no local standi and is a busybody.

Pandikar said Nor Asiah’s explanation is embarrassing as the Attorney-General of Sabah and “should be thrown in the trash”.

“The actions of the Sabah Attorney-General who took a non-serious attitude towards a case that is very important for the people of Sabah, where on the day of the hearing she was abroad and there was no official from the Sabah Attorney-General’s Department present to accompany Tengku Fuad in court, is an action that I describe as one that betrays the aspirations of the people of the state of Sabah who on average consider and expect that the State Government, through its lawyers on the day of the hearing, cooperate against the Attorney-General representing the Federal Government. But what happened was the opposite.

“For such reasons, viewed from any angle, I am of the opinion that this controversy is caused by negligence on the part of the responsible parties concerned with this case, especially the Sabah Attorney-General.

“I am also of the opinion that the Sabah State Secretary, Datuk Seri Safar Untong, should also be held accountable in line with the character that he has displayed so far that he is a ‘hands-on’ state secretary where all matters of government administration are informed to him.

“To restore the people’s confidence in the administration of the government led by Hajiji, I am appealing to him to massively overhaul the Sabah Government administration from the Sabah State Secretary’s Department down to the District Offices throughout Sabah,” he said in a statement on Monday.