Hii lifts Kuching tennis tournament title as veteran Ong wins two

KUCHING (May 20): State player Hii Sheng Wee claimed his first Men’s singles title at the Kuching Closed tennis tournament at Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Centre yesterday.

The first-year student in Business (Diploma) at Swinburne University beat second seed Shawn Lee in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 in the final to collect RM400. Shawn received RM200 while joint third Muhd Syazwan and Muhd Sufri Kasuadi pocketed RM100 each.

“I feel very happy that I have achieved my wish to beat Uncle Shawn as my match against him in the Sarawak Inter-Division two years ago was not completed as he had conceded a walkover,” said the tournament top seed.

Shawn made up for his disappointment by taking the Men’s doubles crown with Adrian Teh outplaying Kelvin Chong and Galvin Yeo 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

The same sum of cash prizes were given out as Joel Abril-Johannes and Muhd Sufri Kasuadi-Chris Yeo received RM100 as losing semi-finalists.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Ong who beat Patrick Siqueen 6-2, 7-6(2) in the veteran singles final. Joint third were Christopher Bishop and Allister Then.

Gabriel then paired up with Mark Hardin to lift the veteran doubles title after overcoming Christopher Bishop-Allister Then 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

Finishing in joint third were Amin Tamel-Wahi Sahmad and Alex Ting-Brandon Chong.

SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew gave away the prizes while organising chairperson Liew Meang was also present.

The annual event organised by Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association (KDLTA) attracted 40 players.

KDLTA will be collaborating with SLTA to organise the Sarawak Inter-Division & Sarawak Closed Tennis Championships fromm June 21-24.