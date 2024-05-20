Hoax calls: Bintulu Bomba lodges police report

BINTULU (May 20): The Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has lodged a police report in connection with two prank calls were received by its Kidurong fire station this month.

Bintulu Bomba chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the report was lodged at the Tanjung Kidurong police station for further action, following the second hoax call received on Sunday.

“We urge the people not to misuse the number reserved for emergencies to make prank calls as this will result in us having to go to the location to ascertain the actual situation.

“This not only wastes time but will affect our response time in the event of an actual emergency,” he said.

He also urged parents to supervise their children and educate them on the importance of the emergency number.

Elaborating on the two prank calls, Wan Kamaruddin said the first was received at 1.31pm on May 10 in which the caller reported that a car was on fire at SK Tanjung Batu Bintulu, Jalan Permata 8, Sungai Plan.

The second call on Sunday was received at 5.42pm about a tree on fire at SMK Assyakirin, Sungai Plan.

“In both cases, firefighters arrived to discover no such fire as reported by the callers,” he said.