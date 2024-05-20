Intervention does not affect Sabah’s stance and commitment concerning revenue claim – Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Claiming that the GRS-led Sabah Government has failed to safeguard the state’s interests due to intervention in the recent Court of Appeal proceeding is a shallow and baseless allegation, said Parti Gagasan Rakyat chief information officer Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

“Regarding allegations by some parties, including Sabah PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, claiming the Sabah Government has failed to protect the state’s interests due to the intervention by a representative from the State Attorney-General’s Department.

“It (intervention) does not affect Sabah’s stance and commitment concerning the 40 percent net revenue claim from the Federation,” Nizam said in a statement on Monday.

He also said that the Sabah Government’s stance on the judicial review does not weaken or change its commitment to demand Sabah’s rights according to Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“As emphasised by the Sabah Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor) in a statement on Friday, the Government respects the right of the Sabah Law Society (SLS) to initiate court proceedings regarding the 40 percent claim.

“The Government acknowledges the significant role of public interest litigation in upholding the rule of law towards fair and just administration.

“If there are any facts or arguments during court proceedings that contradict the Government’s stance, the Chief Minister has instructed the State Attorney-General to review and examine them. Should there be any facts that need correction, it will be done to clearly reflect the Sabah Government’s official position,” he assured.

Nizam also mentioned that Hajiji had already clarified the Sabah Government’s stance regarding the appeal for judicial review by SLS concerning the claim for 40 percent net revenue under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“The Sabah Government is firm and will not relinquish or compromise on issues related to Sabah’s rights,” he said.

He also said that Sabah’s fundamental rights are guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“In his Budget 2023 speech, the Prime Minister assured that the Federal Government is committed to increasing the special grant rate compared to previous agreements and will expedite the negotiation process to find a resolution,” he said.

He also said that the 40 percent claim issue had been discussed and was being refined in the Technical Committee of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister II Dato’ Seri Haji Fadillah Yusof.

“Through these negotiations, the Sabah Government continues to uphold constitutional rights concerning the revenue-sharing formula enshrined in the Federal Constitution, including claims for the ‘lost years’ from 1974 to the present.”

“So far, there is an interim solution – without prejudice – that sees Sabah receiving a higher special grant amount than before, pending further negotiations between the two parties.”

“While awaiting ongoing negotiations, the interim settlement amount for the special grant increased from RM125.6 million in 2022 to RM260 million announced in January 2023, and then to RM300 million in July 2023,” he said.

Nizam also said that although this interim settlement is less than expected, the Sabah Government remains committed and consistent in demanding a higher special grant amount than what has been given so far.