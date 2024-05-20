Kenosis drug rehab centre welcomes visit from NGOs

MIRI (May 20): Kenosis Miri Drug Rehabilitation Centre recently received a visit from representatives of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), namely the Domino Academy, Miri Domino Charity Association, Abundance Agency and Kuching’s Joint Keepers Advisory.

On hand to welcome the visitors were Kenosis Miri director Pastor Robert Danor and his assistant Pastor Roy Agan, warden Martin Belarek, staff members and some of the inmates.

In a statement, Domino Academy regarded the visit as a good platform to provide insight into the centre’s activities, as well as to forge ties and build bridges of unity and cooperation with the local community.

Also present was community leader Kapitan Aries Leong, who represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Some recreational activities took place during the visit that involved the visitors’ participation.

“This event serves as a testament to the power of collaboration, appreciation, and community engagement.

“Through shared experiences and meaningful activities, the event can strengthen bonds and leave positive impacts on both volunteers and participants,” said Domino Academy.

Miri Domino Charity Association, it added, would continue to support and uplift communities like Kenosis Miri for their sustainable development and social cohesion.

Also joining the visit were Joint Keepers Agency founder Jennifer Kang, and Miri Domino Charity Association representative Sim Poh Giap.