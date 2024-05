BINTULU (May 20): A landslide was reported at Jalan Menjawah-Belaga at about 8.15am.

Upon receiving a call, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) despatched a team to the location.

“There was a landslide and the road was still passable,” it said in a statement.

A report on the incident was then forwarded to the district disaster management committee for further action.