Local culinary industry plagued by lack of workers, says association

KUCHING (May 20): The local culinary industry is facing a shortage of manpower, said Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching.

Association president Goh Ah Seng said it is hoped that more youths would seek employment locally in the industry.

He said this in a statement after staging a culinary skills demonstration for Yahos Sdn Bhd’s School of Skills students and teachers on Saturday.

Goh showed the group how to make steamed char siu chicken buns and siu mai with chicken and shrimp.

During the event, he also took the opportunity to interact with the students, calling for them to consider venturing into the culinary and restaurant industry upon completing their studies.

He also appealed to industry players to organise similar activities to cultivate an interest in the culinary industry among the local community.

Goh also extended his appreciation to the association’s committee members in staying united to promote culinary skills.