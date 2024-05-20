Masidi: Sabah in healthy economic position, focussing on strengthening financial discipline

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Sabah is currently in a healthy economic position and the government is focused on strengthening financial discipline, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said this was manifested by Sabah’s higher revenue despite lower prices for commodities, which demonstrated more efficient collection.

The state’s cash reserves level is also at its highest and trending upwards, whilst the development budget has seen robust annual growth, he said in a presentation for the Sabah Investors Forum at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today.

As a feather in its cap, he said the Sabah Ministry of Finance was one of four agencies nationwide to receive the highest award for Corporate Governance from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Masidi said as part of investment promotion, the government is ensuring high efficiency and responsiveness in the provision of services to investors.

More importantly, he said the government is addressing the critical support areas for the state’s economy, namely water, power, and infrastructure.

The minister said this is why the government intends for Sabah Development Bank Berhad (SDBank) to be the financial gateway with a mandate lined up with Sabah’s growth direction, and for SDBank to continue its vital role as the state’s financial intermediary.

Masidi earlier delivered Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s keynote address at the forum.

The inaugural Sabah Investors Forum was held to provide a platform for investors to engage with the state’s key stakeholders.

It was organised by SDBank, with investor-coordination support from RHB Banking Group.

In her closing remarks, SDBank CEO Patricia Ubingin thanked Hajiji and panelists for their strong support.

“It is a testament of the commitment of all towards the development of the state,” she said.

The other panelists at the forum were Deputy Chief Minister III and Public Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship permanent secretary Datuk Thomas Logijin, SDBank executive chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Lim Haw Kuang, Energy Commission of Sabah strategic planning director Terrence John Kouju, and RHB Group Wholesale Banking MD Datuk Fad’l Mohamed.

Datuk Petrus Gimbad facilitated the forum.