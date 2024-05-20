Mayor calls for continued cooperation to make Miri green, smart, liveable city

MIRI (May 20): The development of Miri from its early days as a small fishing village to its current status as a thriving city is a story of resilience, innovation and community spirit, said mayor Adam Yii.

He called for everyone to continue to work together to build Miri into a city that is not only green, smart, and liveable but also one that embraces and celebrates its diverse cultures and flavours.

“As we look to the future, let us aspire to make Miri City a ‘Green, Smart and the Most Liveable International Resort City’, as we have envisioned.

“This year, as we celebrate the 19th anniversary of Miri’s city status, we also celebrate the theme of ‘Equatorial Harmony: A Melting Pot of Cultures and Flavour’.

“This theme is a testament to the unique position of Miri on the equator and the rich diversity of cultures and flavours that define our city,” he said in his address at a flag-raising ceremony in conjunction with the 19th anniversary of Miri City today.

The ceremony held at Miri City Hall parking area was graced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Yii added that together with fellow councillors and council staff, they endeavour to bring further development and transformation to Miri City.

“Since 2023, we have set our Miri City Vision to be ‘Green, Smart and the Most Liveable International Resort City’. It is my firm belief that together with the wonderful people of Miri, we will build a better Miri together.

“As we celebrate our past achievements, let us also look forward to a future filled with promise and potential,” he said further.

Touching on the flag-raising ceremony, Yii said it is an annual event by Miri City Council to honour the contributions of past chairmen, mayors, councillors and staff.

“This event also serves to appreciate the hard work and dedication of everyone who have contributed over the past year to help Miri City Council achieve new heights,” he said.