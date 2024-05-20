Minister: Cops probe whether incidents involving important national institutions are random or planned acts

PUTRAJAYA (May 20): Police are investigating whether several recent incidents involving the security of important national institutions and Members of Parliament are random acts or part of a coordinated plan.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) took a serious view of the issue and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further incidents.

“It is crucial for the police investigation to determine (whether the attacks) are random acts or part of a coordinated plan and (if they are) carried out by individuals or groups,” he told a media conference at the launch of the new Film Censorship Guidelines here today.

On Friday (May 17), two policemen – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said – were killed while another was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

On the same day, two men aged 29 and 37, were arrested for allegedly trying to trespass into Istana Negara in a Perodua Kembara car.

Yesterday, police also confirmed receiving a report from Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok about an envelope in her mailbox on Saturday (May 18) that contained two bullets and a warning note.

Saifuddin Nasution said he has been instructed to brief Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today on the latest development in police investigations into several of the incidents.

Meanwhile, he asked all parties to give police the space to conduct their investigations professionally and transparently based on their more than 217 years of experience and expertise as the country’s security force.

“Police investigations will focus on identifying those involved… let them conduct their investigations professionally and with the necessary dedication.

“We view them (the incidents) seriously and our investigations are directed towards determining the plot, purpose and motives of the groups or individuals or if they were self-made decisions or planned… let us establish that,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution stressed that each police investigation had to be done without any speculation or assumption as it could affect the result of the investigation.

He urged the public not to make any speculation or disseminate unfounded views regarding the incidents through social media.

“We monitor unfounded views because it is happening in certain media. (Actions) causing anger and division will only hinder the investigation process and bring unnecessary disruptions.

“The police and KDN take a serious view of elements of abuse in social media in such matters and we will not hesitate to take action,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the police would provide the latest developments in their investigations regarding several of these incidents to the public from time to time.

“If anyone stumbles upon any suspicious activities, they must immediately make a police report,” he said. – Bernama