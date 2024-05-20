Miri’s Phase I local agenda involves planting 200 Tecoma trees

MIRI (May 20): The first phase of the city’s Local Agenda 21 (LA21) involves the planting of 200 Tecoma trees at Vista Perdana here.

Themed ‘Pokok Kita, Kehidupan Kita’ (Our Trees, Our Lives), the programme marks a significant milestone for Miri as it continues its vision of being transforming into a green, smart, and most liveable international ‘Resort City’ by 2030.

“With great pride, I stand here to inaugurate this programme, which holds a profound significance for the wellbeing of our environment, and lives of our people.

“This programme a significant leap towards making out city a shining example of environmental sustainability and smart development,” said Miri mayor Adam Yii in his speech for the launch of the programme last weekend.

Adding on, the Pujut assemblyman said such initiative signified the cornerstone in transforming Miri into a ‘low carbon city’.

“By prioritising the reduction of carbon emissions, we are not only tackling the pressing environmental issues of today, but also laying a stronger foundation for a sustainable and resilient future.”

Meanwhile, Yii expressed thanks to the speakers from the Natural Resources and Environment Board, Sarawak Rivers Board, and also the compost practitioners, for their demonstrations conducted and also the insights shared during the programme.

“Your contributions are instrumental in helping us achieve our vision of a sustainable Miri City.”

Among those present were deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad, Miri City Council’s acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek, and the programme organising chairman Councillor Leslie Lau.