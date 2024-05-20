MJC Batu Kawa Gawai Bazaar crowns teenage beauty queens

KUCHING (May 20): The Ratu Gawai Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa crowned its three title holders on Sunday.

The pageant for participants aged 14 to 17 was divided into Dayung Sangon (Bidayuh), Keligit (Orang Ulu), and Kumang (Iban) categories.

Alvina Angelie Anamuthu, 14, won the Dayung Sangon category, meanwhile, Nicole Teo, 14, won the Keligit, and Audrey Kupa Teo, 17, won the Kumang category.

Winners of each category received RM1,500 along with a sash, trophy, and crown.

The first runners-up for each category were awarded a trophy and RM1,000, while the second runners-up each received RM800 and a trophy.

According to the organisers, contestants were assessed on criteria such as gracefulness, authenticity of traditional attire, confidence in presentation, and demeanour when answering the question component.

A total of 26 contestants took part in the competition – eight in the Dayung Sangon as well as nine each for the Keligit and Kumang sections.

The programme also included live musical performances by artistes such as Rudy Peter and Valerie Thiam.