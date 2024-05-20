Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck making illegal U-turn in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 20): A 33-year-old air conditioning technician was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck that was making an illegal U-turn at the Taman Permaisuri intersection in Jalan Sebiew at about 8.16pm last night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the incident occurred when the pick-up truck was travelling from Pine Avenue towards Ing Ling Residence.

“When the pick-up truck reached the junction of Taman Permaisuri and while making an illegal U-turn, it was suddenly hit by a motorcycle coming straight from JPJ traffic lights,” he said in a statement.

Nixon said following the incident, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death.

“Road users are advised not to make an illegal U-turn because it can endanger the lives of other road users,” he said.

Nixon also advised the public not to make any speculation or spread false information about the incident.

He said those with information about the incident should contact Bintulu Police Traffic Station or investigating officer Insp Lydia Allan at 086-338575.