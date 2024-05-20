No compulsory public holiday substitution for June 4 under Labour Ordinance, says dept

KUCHING (May 20): The Sarawak Labour Ordinance does not provide for compulsory substitution for any public holiday that falls on another public holiday, said Labour Department state director Awang Raduan Awang Omar.

“In order to comply with the provisions of Section 104 (1) and subject to the provisions in the contract of service, the employers may grant another day as a paid holiday in substitution of that public holiday,” he told The Borneo Post today, when clarifying whether June 4 is recognised as a public holiday.

He said the entitlement of public holidays shall be determined by the provisions in the contract of service.

“For employees covered under Labour Ordinance of Sarawak, they are entitled to 16 gazetted public holidays as provided under Section 104 (1) of the Ordinance,” said Awang Raduan.

“In addition to the 16 gazetted public holidays, employees are also entitled to any public holiday declared by the Sarawak government.”

Currently the additional holidays declared by the Sarawak government are Malaysia Day and Sarawak Independence Day.

Awang Raduan was asked for clarification as the Gawai Dayak public holiday on June 2 falls on a Sunday.

In cases where a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday is usually automatically accepted as a public holiday.

However, as June 3 this year is a public holiday because of Agong’s Birthday, there have been calls for clarification on whether there will be an additional public holiday on June 4.

Although there has been no official announcement from the state government on June 4 being gazetted a public holiday this year, the Sarawak Government Almanac does list the day as a public holiday.

This contrasts with Sept 16, which is a public holiday for both Malaysia Day and Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, as no additional public holiday has been given.

According to the Sarawak Government Services Directory, the gazetted Public Holidays this year include Monday, Jan 1 (New Year’s Day); Saturday, Feb 10 (Chinese New Year); Sunday, Feb 11 (Public Holiday); Monday (Feb 12 (Public Holiday); Friday, March 29 (Good Friday); Wednesday, April 10 (Hari Raya Puasa); Thursday, April 11 (Public Holiday); Wednesday, May 1 (Labour Day); and Wednesday, May 22 (Wesak Day).

The others are Saturday, June 1 (Gawai Dayak); Sunday, June 2 (Public Holiday); Monday, June 3 (Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday); Tuesday, June 4 (Public Holiday); Monday, June 17 (Hari Raya Qurban); Sunday, July 7 (Awal Muharram); Monday, July 8 (Public Holiday); Monday, July 22 (Sarawak Day); Saturday, Aug 31 (National Day); Monday, Sept 16 (Malaysia Day and Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday); Saturday, Oct 12 (Sarawak Governor’s Birthday); and Wednesday, Dec 25 (Christmas Day).