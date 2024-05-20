No unsafe practices when transporting LPG cylinders, LPKP S’wak to PetrosNiaga

KUCHING (May 20): The Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) will not tolerate any unsafe transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, said its chairman Michael Kong.

In a statement, he said PetrosNiaga’s dealers and sub-dealers have continued to flout road traffic regulations where the gas cylinders were seen being transported via motorcycles — despite PetrosNiaga’s assurance there was no mass exchange.

Kong said he had raised the matter again during his meeting with PetrosNiaga today.

“Today, LPKP Sarawak held its second meeting with representatives from PetrosNiaga. Also present were representatives from the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) Sarawak.

“This meeting was a follow-up to concerns raised during our initial meeting on March 28 this year. Key issues discussed during the meeting included safety practices and compliance with road traffic regulations by PetrosNiaga’s dealers and sub-dealers.

“This is important, as numerous reports indicate that PetrosNiaga’s dealers and/or sub-dealers have been flouting road traffic regulations. I have reiterated to PetrosNiaga that LPKP Sarawak will not tolerate practice and that gas cylinder exchanges must be conducted door-to-door to ensure safety and convenience. As a government agency, we cannot ignore these dangers,” he said.

Kong added that PetrosNIaga has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the matter, adding that the state’s LPG-owned company will organise further training sessions for their dealers and sub-dealers in October.

“PetrosNiaga has reaffirmed that they have sent memos to their dealers and sub-dealers on this matter and are committed to working with JPJ and Niosh to organise further training sessions for all dealers and sub-dealers which shall be completed by October 2024,” he said.

He also said he had informed PetrosNiaga about the inadequate supply of LPG cylinders faced by the public.

He said PetrosNiaga had taken note of the people’s concern and would look into this issue within two weeks.

“Despite PetrosNiaga’s assurances of adequate supply, our officers have personally experienced these shortages. The problem is real and it has to be resolved urgently so that we can put a stop to these mass gas cylinder exchange programmes.

“PetrosNiaga has promised to provide a definite deadline within two weeks for individual exchanges without any rejections by their dealers and or sub-dealers. Meanwhile, PetrosNiaga has informed us that any refusal by dealers or sub-dealers to exchange gas cylinders can be reported to their hotline at 1300-88-2122, and necessary action will be taken.”