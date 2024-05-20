Over 100 educators from across country get opportunity to view prototype ART vehicle in Kuching

KUCHING (May 20): A delegation of over 100 educators from across the country had the opportunity to view firsthand the prototype Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen vehicle during their recent visit here.

According to a press release by Sarawak Metro, the delegates included school management personnel, principals and teachers who were in the city for the SIPartner+ (School Improvement Partners) National Conference 2024.

A special visit to the ART assembly facility here was arranged for the delegates following the conference’s opening ceremony graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In his speech, Abang Johari highlighted the state’s commitment to green energy and the potential of the hydrogen-powered ART.

During their visit, the delegates were briefed by Sarawak Metro’s Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project director Zafrin Zakariah.

Persatuan Professional SIPartners Sarawak (Sigma Sarawak), chairman Shbini Saini, who was among the delegates, expressed pride in the KUTS project, explaining that his hometown is Kota Samarahan, which is the location of the main ART depot and also where the first stretch of the ART alignment will be completed.

“We are looking forward to this project especially in easing traffic congestion between Kota Samarahan and Kuching,” he enthused.

He also believed that the hydrogen technology that Sarawak Metro is introducing in the KUTS project is a step forward towards managing climate change and decarbonising Sarawak’s public transport.