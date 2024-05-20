Over 500 take part in Kapit leg of Sukma 2024’s baton run

KAPIT (May 20): A baton run here yesterday, held in connection with Sarawak hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma) this year, gathered over 500 people representing schools and the local civil service.

The ‘Larian Baton Membara Sukma XXI & Para Sukma 2024’ was flagged off by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit at the car park of the civic centre here.

The 2.3km route covered most key parts of town such as Jalan Hospital, Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau, Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Pemanca Law Chen Eng, Jalan Wharf, and Jalan Hospital.

Leading the runners were Kapit’s own iconic Sukma athletes: Tiong Tien Long, the boxing champion of the 1998 edition and also an Asian Games gold medallist; Sukma 2004 Negeri Sembilan gold medallist in pencak silat, Khairunnisa Ajau Abdullah; Sukma Kedah 2006 gold medallist in hockey Jenny Saie; Sukma Sarawak 2016 gold medallist in pencak silat Sherry Anthony Paing; and Sukma Negeri Sembilan 2012 silver medallist in boxing Richard Lim.

The Kapit leg came next after Sibu, under the ‘100-Day Countdown to Sukma 2024 Sarawak’ campaign that was launched in Kuching earlier this month.

In his speech earlier, Jamit said he had been informed about eight athletes from Kapit being in the Sarawak contingent for Sukma 2024.

“I must laud all the efforts undertaken by the organisers of today’s Sukma XXI Baton Run, and also the participants gathering at Kapit Civic Centre.

“This baton run is actually a means to promote the Games, and to invite all Sarawakians to come and support our athletes at any of the venues across Sarawak.

“We want everyone to know that this year, Sarawak is the host of Sukma XXI.

“As the host of this very prestigious event, I believe that it will have a very positive impact on Sarawak. So, let us make use of this platform to display to the visitors our friendliness and hospitality, and showcase our unity and harmony amidst diversity.

“That said, our athletes must also aim for gold medals, and uphold out mission of becoming the nation’s sports powerhouse,” said the Bukit Goram assemblyman.

The 21st edition of the nation’s largest youth-level sports meet will be taking place in Sarawak this Aug 17 to 23, followed by Para Sukma in September. There will be 37 types of sports with 488 events being contested, with Sarawak preparing to welcome over 12,000 athletes and officials coming for the Sukma, and more than 2,000 for the Para Sukma, representing all 13 states, three Federal Territories and also Brunei.

For Sukma 2024, the event venues will be spread out between nine divisions: Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

The Games, introduced in 1986, had previously been staged twice in Sarawak: in 1990 and 2016.

Later, Jamit presented medals and certificates to Tiong, Khairunnisa, Jenny, Sherry and Lim.

Also present yesterday were Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chiang Kee who is chief executive officer of Sukma XXI Committee; political secretary to federal Works Minister, Ambrose Abong Bugek; a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Watson Awan Jalai; permanent secretary to Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development Sarawak Morshidi Frederick, and his counterpart from the Minister of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Development Datu Felicia Tan; Kapit Resident Galong Luang, who headed the baton run committee here; Kapit District Council chairman Lating Minggang, and Kapit District officer Cerisologo Sabut.