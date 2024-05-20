Sabah Cabinet to discuss calls for resignation of State AG – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): The Sabah Cabinet will be discussing the calls for the resignation of State Attorney-General, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffrey said this when asked to comment on the calls by several political parties and prominent figures to remove Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof.

“Those are the suggestions and requests from several parties. We shall wait for the ending,” he said to reporters on Monday.

Jeffrey also said that discussions among government leaders and presidents of political parties in the government were held on the morning of May 17.

“And I don’t think I need to say (more). What is in the newspapers, that was what it was,” he said.

When asked if the Cabinet meeting discussion shall include actions to be taken against the State Attorney-General and state-appointed legal counsel Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad, Jeffrey said “I will not speculate here. Wait for the Cabinet decision.”

The resignation calls came when no lawyer from the Sabah Attorney-General Chambers were present with Tengku Fuad at the Court of Appeal on May 16 to firmly state the stand of the Sabah government on the 40% net revenue claim and the argument by the legal counsel that Article 112C of the Federal Constitution, which provides for the state to get back 40% revenue, was “not a mandatory or absolute right” and was just an “aspiration.”

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee has called for a revamp at the State Attorney-General’s office, while Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin also asked for Nor Asiah to step down.