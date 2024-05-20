SGH looking for patient Yeo Ah Lim’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (May 20): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old patient Yeo Ah Lim.

According to a statement, Yeo’s last known address is No.321, Kenyalang Park although he said he is living in a rented room located at Level 3 of a premises in Premier 101 commercial centre at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

SGH said the patient was admitted on May 10 and is currently receiving treatment at Medical Ward 3, Level 9 of the hospital.

“During the admission period, the patient is alone and no family member has visited him,” it added.

SGH said Yeo revealed that he has two elder brothers and one sister, who are in Sematan and Sarikei.

SGH said they need to discuss with the next-of-kin or family members about Yeo’s health conditions after he has been allowed to be discharged later.

The next-of-kin is advised to call the Medical Ward 3 at 082-276666 ext (1901, 1902 or 1911) or Mohamad Ramzi Baidi at 082-276666 (ext 4373).