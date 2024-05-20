SIAC receives another RM1 mln from Unifor for building upgrading works

SIBU (May 20): The Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) at Jalan Fong Ming here received RM1 million from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for the second phase of its building upgrading project.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee handed over the cheque to SIAC president Rev Bonnie Sedau today.

“This is a continuous allocation from the state government through Unifor. Today, SIAC received RM1 million to upgrade their building. This includes administration office, conference room, main hall and hostel, which is under the second phase (of their building upgrading project).

“Previously, they also received RM1 million for the upgrading works for their worshipping hall to provide a more conducive environment for congregants,” the Nangka assemblyman told reporters after the handing over ceremony.

Meanwhile, Bonnie said the upgrading works have reached 80 per cent completion.

“We will turn it into the Iban Methodist Headquarters. The building was first built in 1972 and was formerly called the Methodist Iban Centre. So, we want to move our headquarters currently at Hoover (Memorial Square at Jalan Pulau) to that building (at Jalan Fong Ming).

“The upgrading works involves the office at the ground floor, the first floor will be our headquarters, second floor is the main hall, which can be used for worshipping, meeting, conference, which can accommodate between 150 and 200 people and also, the third floor, which is a hostel (for those coming for meeting).

“The upgrading works is going smoothly and we hope to move in towards the end of June or early July,” he said.

He estimated the entire upgrading project to cost about RM2.2 million.

“The allocation that we received from state government through Unifor really helped us a lot, for the repairing, upgrading or building of new Methodist churches not just in this place.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the state government.”