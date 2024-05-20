Teo: China vital partner in development of telecommunications, digital economy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): China, Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the past 15 years, is a vital partner in the development of the telecommunications and digital economy in Malaysia.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said Malaysia and China have complementary strengths in the telecommunications and digital economy, allowing both sides to collaborate and create new opportunities for businesses and consumers.

“This CSITE 2024 (4th China Smart Industry Trade and Culture Exhibition) stands as a testament to the robust relations between Malaysia and China… Our two countries share a long history of cooperation in technology, and this exhibition provides a valuable opportunity to further strengthen our ties.

“I would like to thank PUCM (China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia) for organising such a wonderful exhibition, bringing participants from the AI (Artificial Intelligence) and related industries to Malaysia to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors,” she said.

Teo said this in her speech before officiating the CSITE 2024 here today. It was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and PUCM president Datuk Keith Li.

The two-day exhibition, starting today, gathers nearly 100 companies from Malaysia, China and Singapore covering fields such as smart technology, industry, culture and education.

According to Teo, China has accounted for 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade for the past 15 years and, based on the data from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, the total trade between Malaysia and China grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year as of March this year, reaching RM112 billion.

She also hopes that the exhibition will be a milestone event, strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and China.

“Together, let us move forward hand in hand to create a brighter future!” she said. – Bernama