Tiong: M’sia, Kyrgyz Republic fostering efforts to boost tourism and cultural industry

SIBU (May 20): Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic are fostering joint efforts towards strengthening the tourism and cultural industry, said Dato Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said the Kyrgyz Republic was the first country the Malaysian delegation visited during their work visit to Central Asia, which also included Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“This two-day official visit created an opportunity to strengthen relations and develop opportunities for economic cooperation in the tourism industry and culture between the two countries.

“This effort will further increase cooperation between Malaysian and the Kyrgyz Republic by signing a joint statement with the country’s President Sadyr Zhaparov,” said Tiong in a Facebook post.

“Motac (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) believes that this collaboration can improve the international tourism and cross-cultural industry.

“Therefore, a series of joint programmes with the Kyrgyz Republic have been designed to make it a success,” he said.

With the cooperation and commitment of various industry players, including Malaysian Airlines, the promotion of new tourism locations can be increased, he said.

Tiong hoped this series of working visits to Central Asia could provide good benefits and opportunities for closer cooperation between Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic.