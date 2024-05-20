Two motorcyclists killed, one injured fleeing roadblock in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): Two motorcyclists were killed while another was seriously injured when fleeing a roadblock during Op Samseng Jalanan along Batu 16, Jalan Kuari 3, Gum-Gum Sandakan on Sunday.

Sandakan Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the incident occurred at around 5.30pm when a group of motorcyclists tried to escape during the operation.

He said the attempt had caused a collision between three motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of two motorcyclists aged 22, while another 24-year-old was seriously injured.

The case is investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Abdul Fuad said in a statement on Monday that 30 cars and 75 motorcycles involving 115 men and 12 women were inspected during the operation from 3pm on May 19 to 2am on May 20.

Thirty-one summonses were issued for various offences such as exhaust modifications, no driving licence, no insurance coverage and others.

He said 60 motorcycles and 16 cars were seized for further investigation under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Of the 35 drivers and motorcyclists detained during the operation, five were found positive for ketamine or ganja. They will be investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

“Op Samseng Jalanan will be continued to tackle illegal racing and reckless driving activities through enforcement of traffic laws for the safety of the people,” he said.