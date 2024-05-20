Works on Serikin’s ICQS to commence by year-end, says deputy minister  

BAU (May 20): The construction works for the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Serikin will commence by the end of 2024, announced Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak disclosed that the project tendering will be called by September this year.

“By the end of the year or early 2025, construction will commence and a good contractor will definitely take two years to complete it.

“Once completed by early 2027 or the end of 2026, we should have it operational,” he told the press after officiating the closing ceremony of the e-transaction campaign at Kampung Serikin community hall here yesterday.

“We cannot wait (delay further) because the other side (the Indonesian immigration office) is fully completed and is waiting for us.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman also disclosed that a meeting was held the previous week where the Public Works Department (JKR) had been tasked to hire a consultant for the project design as required by the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN).

“This project is under KDN, so once they have the design, we will review the costs and evaluate whether the building design is within budget,” he said.

“However, we cannot build substandard facilities because their (the Indonesians) standards are already high, so we have to be at least on par,” he stressed.

“If our standards are lower than what they have already completed, it would be embarrassing for us,” he said.

The ICQS project design, he added, would place emphasis to alleviate traffic congestion at the border crossings.

“We want to have at least one lane for buses, one lane for commercial vehicles, and one lane for private vehicles and these are very important criteria for any ICQS.

“We aim to avoid congestion, especially during holidays,” he said, citing the common issues faced at land border crossings in Miri, Lawas, and Limbang.

“If Serikin is going to be better than any other border crossing, we expect more people to come. But if it is jammed, people will not use it and this defeats the purpose,” he added.