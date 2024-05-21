3,546 individuals from Kuching Division to receive Sejambak Kasih Gawai welfare aid, says Deputy Minister

BAU (May 21): Some 3,546 welfare aid recipients from the Kuching Division will receive contributions from the state Social Welfare Department (JKMS) in conjunction with Gawai, said Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development II said this when speaking during the Sejambak Kasih Gawai 2024 ceremony held at Dewan Saga, Kampung Sudoh Singai here today.

“Some 200 recipients invited today each received cash amounting to RM100 and a hamper valued at RM80,” he said when speaking at the event.

In addition to the distribution of Gawai contributions, there was a presentation of Kenyalang Gold Cards, Death Compassionate Assistance, Disaster Relief Assistance, Persons with Disabilities cards and grants to the respective recipients.

Mohamad Razi disclosed the total expenditure on cash disbursements by the JKMS for Sejambak Kasih Gawai 2024 events statewide is RM2.661 million and will benefit 26,618 recipients.

“From January-April 2024, the department has disbursed a total of RM85,967,700 to 54,508 monthly aid recipients across Sarawak. During the same period, the Bau District Social Welfare Office has allocated RM1,790,200 to assist 1,104 monthly aid recipients,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep who was also present at the event emphasised the crucial role of Community Leaders and Ketua Kaum as intermediaries between the community and Social Welfare Department.

“I commend those who go the extra mile in managing the identification, application and delivery of welfare assistance,” said Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport.

He also highlighted the importance of Sejambak Kasih for other celebrations such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year, considering the diverse ethnic and religious makeup of the Bau district, and said he was eager to collaborate on future programmes.

Among those present was JKMS director Adana Jed.