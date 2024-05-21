Affin Bank records lower net profit of RM110.20 mln in 1Q 2024 due to lower net interest income

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Affin Bank Bhd recorded a lower net profit in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (1Q 2024) to RM110.20 million from RM148.98 million a year ago due to lower net interest income and other income.

Net interest income decreased by RM39.9 million or 17.1 per cent to RM193.7 million for the current period due to higher interest expense.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the bank said revenue was higher at RM504.54 million versus RM494.29 million.

The group’s total assets grew by 14.1 per cent, reaching RM107.3 billion in 1Q 2024, up from RM94.1 billion in the previous corresponding period.

Meanwhile, president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah said the prolonged competitive pressures on deposit pricing remained challenging.

“However, we remain focused on expanding our current account savings accounts (CASA) franchise and high-margin businesses while optimising costs, which are encapsulated in our Affin Axelerate 2028 (AX28) plan,” he said.

CASA deposits stood at RM17.9 billion in 1Q 2024 and the CASA ratio recorded 24.88 per cent.

Wan Razly noted that its new mobile banking app, launched in October 2023, has garnered over RM400 million in CASA deposits.

He said the group remained cautious about the fragile economic environment due to geopolitical uncertainties in Europe and the Middle East, coupled with weak trade demand from the United States and Europe.

“Given the global economic weakness, we have raised our underwriting standards in anticipation of potential knock-on effects on the Malaysian economy.

“Our capital position and loan loss reserves provisions remain elevated to protect the bank and its shareholders,” said Wan Razly. — Bernama