Bau man to stand trial for beheading cat, threatening to kill elderly mum

KUCHING (May 21): A 33-year-old man will stand trial in October for allegedly beheading a cat with a butcher’s knife and threatening to kill his elderly mother last week.

Sessions Court Judge Musli Ab Hamid fixed the trial date for Oct 10-11, as well as set June 19 for case management for the prosecution to submit relevant documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

This followed Musli’s decision to refuse Jefrie Drahman’s guilty plea, after the latter rejected the brief facts of case presented by deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi.

The judge also ordered for Jefrie to be further remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison pending disposal of the case.

According to the first charge, Jefrie allegedly beheaded a cat with a butcher’s knife.

The charge under Section 30(2) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 is punishable under Section 30(4) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of not less than RM100,000, or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

According to the second charge, he allegedly committed criminal intimidation by threatening to kill his 70-year-old mother.

The charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine.

Both offences were allegedly committed at a house in Kampung Keranji, Bau here at 12.40pm on May 15.

It is understood that Jefrie was under the influence of drugs during the incident, as a subsequent urine test was positive for drugs.

The case was investigated by Sgt Mohammad Asfia Ilias, while Jefrie did not have legal representation.