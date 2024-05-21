Delivery platform Lalamove makes S’wak debut on May 20

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery service, is thrilled to show its support for local communities even more by offering faster on-demand delivery all over Malaysia. This time, the delivery platform is expanding to Kuching, Sarawak.

The on-demand delivery platform will make its debut in East Malaysia on May 20, 2024. It will change the way deliveries are made in Sarawak by offering fast, easy, and cheap on-demand delivery services in Kuching.

The Lalamove app has advanced technology that allows people in Sarawak to send anything from small personal items to large and bulky business packages. With just a few clicks, the app connects users to a network of reliable drivers. The app also has many features that make it easy to use, such as tracking deliveries in real-time, making deliveries to multiple locations, clear pricing with no hidden fees and scheduling deliveries up to 30 days in advance.

From May 20, users will be able to use Car, 4×4 Pickup, and Van to make deliveries in Kuching.

On the other hand, users can also make Long Haul deliveries from Kuching to other parts of Sarawak.

Jane Teh, Managing Director of Lalamove Malaysia, says that the plan to expand to Kuching is in line with the state government’s goal to build relationships with strategic allies that will help Sarawakians.

Jane said, “With Kuching as our base in East Malaysia, we want to improve the efficiency of local delivery services, boost local economic growth, and create jobs for Sarawakians to make extra money.”

“As Sarawak goes through major changes in many different industries, we think that offering our service will greatly assist the people of Sarawak, especially now that on-demand delivery is possible with just a few clicks.

“Lalamove allows users to deliver from one place in Kuching to another in just a few hours, and the prices are transparent and reasonable. Additionally, businesses can keep an eye on their operations in real time. Today’s logistics scene is marked by higher e-commerce demands, and Lalamove’s same-day logistics can help meet their growing needs. This is just one way we hope to support Sarawak’s economic growth,” she added.

As a brand, Lalamove is instantly linked to on-demand delivery. This is especially clear in Peninsular Malaysia, where “Lalamove” often means “on-demand delivery.” Lalamove is known for helping businesses go digital, but it has also been giving small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) more power by helping with transportation and making operations run more smoothly. When small companies in Kuching work with Lalamove, they can expect their operations to grow because its logistics solutions can save them time and money.

Sarawak is becoming a higher-income state, and the state government has set an economic growth goal of RM282 billion by 2030. Lalamove is expected to help the city’s economic growth, which is already strong because of its rich culture.

Lalamove is more than just a delivery service; it’s also a place where people can make extra money as part-time driver partners. With the “Be Your Own Boss” idea, people in Sarawak can now make extra money on the side whenever they want, without having to give up time for their full-time job, family, or school.

In addition, Lalamove gives its valued partners various incentives, such as special rewards and free personal accident insurance. As of 2024, the number of registered Lalamove driver partners in Peninsular Malaysia has grown by a large amount. In Kuching, this number is likely to increase.

As Gawai Day approaches, people in Sarawak should use this chance to become a Lalamove driver partner and make extra money just in time for the holiday.

Sarawakians can start making delivery orders on May 20th by downloading the Lalamove app, which works on both iOS and Android.

Anyone in Malaysia over the age of 18 who drives a Car, 4×4 Pickup, or Van and has a legal license can sign up for the Lalamove Driver app and become a driver partner in Kuching.

Visit the main website for Lalamove Kuching at https://www.lalamove.com/en-my/ to learn more.