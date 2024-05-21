DG: Bomba Sarawak to have 15 new fire trucks, first delivery expected by year-end

KUCHING (May 21): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak will be receiving 15 new Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFTR) vehicles, with the first delivery expected by the end of this year.

In announcing this, Bomba director-general Dato Nor Hisham Mohammad said the new fire trucks would have better mobility and efficiency for firefighters to carry out various operations.

Adding on, he said a total of 150 new CFTRs would continue to be delivered to fire stations across the country until 2026.

“The new fire trucks would be handed over to Bomba Sarawak before being distributed to various locations across Sarawak.

“Some would be stationed in isolated locations in Sarawak, or places with narrow roads, so as to better facilitate any operations during emergencies,” he told a press conference after officiating at Bomba Sarawak’s Excellence Service Awards 2023 event here yesterday.

Nor Hisham also informed that the construction of a new fire station in Sungai Asap, Belaga has been approved at a ceiling cost of RM8.4 million.

“We will ask Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to expedite the tender process for this project. New quarters will also be constructed at fire stations in Daro and Tatau to better accommodate our firefighters there,” he added.

In this regard, Nor Hisham said Bomba would continue evaluating the requirements for setting up more fire stations across Sarawak, especially in line with the construction of the coastal roads and bridges which would result in traffic surges along these stretches.

“We are in the process of procuring lands to build new stations at strategic locations. More stations are needed in view of the big landmass of Sarawak, with many isolated towns within the suburban districts,” he said, adding that requests for allocations have also been made for fire stations to be built in Sebuyau and Pusa.

Furthermore, he gave his assurance that the department would always remain committed to equipping all personnel with the necessary skills and competency in overcoming any hazards that might derive from Sarawak venturing into new industries, such as those related to hydrogen energy.

At the ceremony yesterday, a total of 99 Bomba Sarawak personnel were presented with excellence service awards.

Among those present were newly-promoted Deputy Bomba Commissioner Datu Khirudin Drahman and acting Bomba Sarawak director Tiong Ling Hii.