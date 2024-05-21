Tuesday, May 21
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Economic achievement in 1Q 2024 very encouraging, says PM Anwar

Economic achievement in 1Q 2024 very encouraging, says PM Anwar

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

File photo shows a general view taken from KL Tower shows the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Malaysia recorded an encouraging economic achievement in the first quarter of 2024 at 4.2 per cent, surpassing the expectations of many parties who projected the growth rate at 3.9 per cent, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In a global economic environment which continues to be uncertain, almost all sectors have surged and catalysed the growth in the first quarter of 2024.

“This macroeconomic achievement should be celebrated together,” he said in his national address which was broadcast live today. — Bernama

Sponsored links