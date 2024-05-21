Education industry also vital part of Miri’s economy, says Dr Sim

MIRI (May 21): The education industry is a vital part of Miri’s economy apart from oil and gas, as well as tourism, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said Mirians should be proud that the city is also known for education.

“Not many people talk about this. For example, there are only three Australian universities in Malaysia – Monash University (Selangor), Swinburne University (Kuching), and Curtin University is here in Miri.

“Graduating from any of these universities, you can work in Australia earning big salary. So, you all should be proud if your children have this Australian education and are earning good salary in Australia,” he said when representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Miri City 19th anniversary dinner last night.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said Miri is a very important city for Malaysia in terms of the economy.

“Miri plays vital roles in the economy. This city is important for education, important for tourism, so it is also very important for Malaysia’s economy,” he said.

According to him, this is why the Premier channelled large allocations to Miri, adding one of the best in value from this investment was Miri City Hall.

“It is the most beautiful city hall, not just a symbol of oil and gas, it is a statement of confidence that Miri is growing towards the future,” he said.

On the city day celebration, Dr Sim said it was good that the local community came together for the occasion.

“Just now the organising chairman said there were 43 events by the community. Like I’ve always said, city day should be a celebration by the people, from the people, and of the people,” he said.

“Next year will be 20th anniversary and should be a bigger celebration. I will make sure our Premier comes. We’ll help as much as possible to show that Miri is doing well and Sarawak is doing well.”

Miri Mayor Adam Yii said the main contributing factors that enabled Miri to achieve city status and Miri Municipal Council to be elevated to Miri City Council were the strong support of the Sarawak government and smart leadership of the past leaders.

“In this respect, we are indebted to the untiring efforts and hard work of our ‘Miri City Happening Team’ headed by Yang Berbahagia Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam, past council chairmen and mayors, and the local community leaders, not forgetting the government departments, past and present councillors, and our partners in the social circles, NGOs, and private sector, as well as Mirians at large.

“The efforts put in by all that I have just mentioned, had in year 2005 achieved by then the seemingly impossible mission – the securing of city status, of which it had been accomplished beyond many people’s expectations,” he said.

He added Miri is on the path to becoming an international resort city.

“We will continue with such efforts so as to lure foreign visitors and investors so as to make Miri City a vibrant city in tourism and economy,” he said.

Among those present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and his wife Datin Sri Christina Kong; Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai; Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; Dr Sim’s wife Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean; Yii’s wife Rita Lau; and dinner organising chairman councillor Leslie Lau Ik Chie.