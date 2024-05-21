Exhibition featuring old media equipment among highlights of Hawana 2024 in Kuching

KUCHING (May 21): An exhibition featuring old media equipment and the history of media in Sarawak will be one of the highlights at the main Atrium of Plaza Merdeka Shopping Centre from May 25 to 27, held in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a statement yesterday said there would be 20 exhibition booths at the Hawana 2024 celebration, open from 10am to 5pm.

“Among the items to be displayed are old media equipment that were popular in their time, such as old cameras, radios, recording devices, and video cameras, as well as the history of media establishment in Sarawak,” the statement said.

According to the statement, various programmes will be conducted, including live interviews, stage events, and the opportunity for visitors to experience reading news professionally at the UKAS exhibition booth.

“Members of the public, especially communications students, are invited to visit the exhibition,” it said.

The statement mentioned that 17 agencies participating in the exhibition would showcase their services and provide visitors with various information and activities.

The agencies involved are Ukas, TVS, the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sarawak, the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Sarawak, the Department of Information (Japen) Sarawak, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA).

Also participating in the exhibition are CATSfm, The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, See Hua Daily News, Sarawak Tribune, Suara Sarawak, Sin Chew Daily, Utusan Sarawak, Kupi-Kupi fm, the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJ) and UDA Holdings.

The Hawana 2024 exhibition will be officiated by the Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, on May 25.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information & Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol is also expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The highlight event of the Hawana 2024 celebration is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 27. – Bernama