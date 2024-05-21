Firefighters work together to calm down woman acting aggressively

MIRI (May 21): A team from Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station took almost an hour to persuade and calm down a woman who was acting aggressively at Kampung Batu 1 Fish Market in Kuala Baram.

Bomba Lutong chief senior officer II Henry Jugah said the station received a call from Miri District police headquarters (IPD) at 7.10am requesting for assistance, after receiving tip-off from the public.

The firefighters were immediately deployed to the location, located about 3km away from the station.

“Upon arrival, they saw there was indeed a woman acting aggressively, as reported in the call.

“After the size-up was done, the firefighters proceeded to calm the woman down.

“The situation was brought the under control about 50 minutes later.”

According to Henry, the woman, in her 20s, was experiencing family problems.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Also present to help firefighters persuade the woman was her manager from the workplace.