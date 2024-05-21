Former Sarawak broadcast journalist Affandi Tahir passes away

KUCHING (May 21): Former Sarawak broadcast journalist Datuk Affandi Tahir passed away at his residence here last night.

According to a report by TV Sarawak (TVS) today, the news of his passing was shared by his son Faisal Affandi, who said that his father, aged 83, died at 10.53pm.

Prior to that, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol managed to visit Affandi after learning that he was unwell at home, several hours before he passed on.

Affandi was a former broadcast journalist with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and he began his career as an assistant broadcaster at Radio Sarawak in April 1961.

His final post with RTM was as RTM Johor director from 1992 to 1996, before he served as Cats FM CEO.

Affandi also wrote a biography titled ‘From Belacan to FM’. — Bernama