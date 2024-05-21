Headmaster, contractor claim trial to using fake documents

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): A school headmaster and a contractor claimed trial at a Sessions Court here today for separate charges of using fake documents and abetment to get payments for a primary school’s equipment supply.

The cases of Abd Rasad Sadikir @ Sadikil, 55, and Rasnah Majuan, 49, were heard before judge Jason Juga.

Abd Rasad was accused of using fake reference notes on four counts between Oct and Dec 2018 at the school’s general office in Pitas.

Meanwhile, Rasnah was accused of four counts of using fake documents namely school order and wholesale invoices between Nov and Dec 2018 at the same place.

The charges stated that these fake documents were used to get payments for supplying equipment for the school’s counseling unit, exam papers, library and office.

The alleged offences were under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 468 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Abd Rasad also faced another four charges of abetting Rasnah in committing the alleged offences at the same place and in the same year.

He was charged under Section 107 (c) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 471 and punishable under Section 468 of the same Code.

The court fixed June 11 to re-mention all the cases.

In the meantime, the court released Abd Rasad and Rasnah on RM10,000 bail with RM5,000 and RM3,000 deposits respectively each with one local surety.

They were also ordered to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office twice a month, not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses and to surrender their passports to the court, if any.

Abd Rasad and Rasnah were unrepresented.