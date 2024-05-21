Kapit Foochow Association seeks help to improve graveyard’s infrastructure

KAPIT (May 21): The Kapit Foochow Association is seeking funds from the government to improve infrastructure at its graveyard here.

Chairperson Sia Leh Ching handed over the association’s request to Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat on Monday.

She said the association seeks to construct a cement staircase from the foot of the hill to where the graves are located, as well as to upgrade and extend the existing road.

She explained that the area is steep and slippery, especially during the rainy season.

Sia pointed out that the annual Qingming Festival usually falls in April when the weather tended to be wet.

“When descendants visit their ancestors’ tombs, they voiced concern of the slippery slope, which is very challenging to walk up or down,” she said.

“Also, we are seeking assistance from YB Datuk Jamit to assist to improve and enlarge the existing cement road from the carpark.”

She also thanked Jamit for minor rural project funds for the association to construct a cement walkway and culvert across Sungai Selirik last year.