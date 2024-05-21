KTI to raise RM48 mln from IPO

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Sabah-based integrated property developer KTI Landmark Berhad (KTI) expects to raise RM48 million under its listing exercise on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities).

The company plans to use RM20.7 million (43.1 per cent) of the proceeds raised from the initial public offering (IPO) to supplement its general working capital requirements for The Logg’s project, which include construction costs (building and infrastructure cost), consultants’ and professional fees, and local authority fees for the on-going projects.

Group Managing Director and CEO of KTI, Dr Gordon Loke, said the Logg is the company’s first mixed development project and is also KTI’s first joint development project with the Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB), the state agency in Sabah.

“The landmark property with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about RM1.0 billion to be developed on a five-acre land in Luyang, by December 2025, comprising two blocks of condominiums, one block of apartment, a four-star hotel and a commercial building.

“The allocation of proceeds for our working capital requirements will reduce our dependency on external financing and allow us to undertake more projects concurrently,” he added during the launch of KTI prospectus for the IPO on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

The launching ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Meanwhile, Loke also said a further RM18 million (37.5 per cent) of the proceeds will be used to partly fund the acquisition of landbank in Sabah within the vicinity of its existing landbank for future project in Alamesra.

KTI Landmark had on January 9, 2023 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Millennium Amber Sdn Bhd for the acquisition of Alamesra Lands, which is earmarked for its Ayuria Place Project in Alamesra, for RM74 million cash.

The land, measuring 26.3 acres will be developed into high rise residential properties in multiple phases until 2028, with an estimated GDV of about RM873.1 million.

The remainder of the proceeds will be used to purchase the new industrialised building system (IBS) production line amounting to RM2.1 million (4.5 per cent), RM0.4 million (0.7 per cent), to upgrade software and systems, RM3 million (6.3 per cent) to repay bank borrowings while the remaining RM3.8 million (7.9 per cent) for estimated listing expenses.

To date, KTI had delivered projects with a total GDV of RM1.2 billion, of which RM1 billion from the provision of design and build construction projects while the remaining RM207.6 million from its own property development projects.

Currently, it has a total of RM2.2 billion GDV on-going and upcoming projects across the city centre, Tuaran, Sandakan and Papar, where 30 per cent are projects awarded by LPPB and the remaining are joint venture or its own projects to be developed until 2028.

The company’s notable projects include among others; Taman Wawasan in Beaufort, Taman La Gloxinia in Papar, Taman Seri Lemawang in Tuaran as well as Taman Nelly, Taman Lavender and The Logg in Kota Kinabalu.

For the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (FY2023), KTI’s net profit rose 31.9 per cent to RM13.8 million, from RM10.5 million a year ago (FY2022) on higher gross profit (GP). FY2023 revenue increased 6.5 per cent to RM120.2 million from RM112.9 million in FY2022.

During the period under review, the company’s GP expanded to RM35.6 million, translating to a GP margin of 29.6 per cent, versus 27.3 per cent in FY2022 due to a mix of contributions from projects with higher GP margins. Net margin for FY2023 also improved to 11.5 per cent from 9.3 per cent a year ago.

Under the listing exercise, KTI is issuing 160 million new shares and an offer for sale of 45 million existing shares, representing 20 per cent and 5.6 per cent of its enlarged share capital respectively, at an issue price of RM0.30 per share.

Of the 160 million new shares, 40 million new shares will be available to the Malaysian public via balloting; 40 million new shares for its eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of KTI Group under pink form allocations while the remaining 80 million new shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

As for the offer for sale portion, 20 million shares are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI while the remaining 25 million shares will be allocated by way of private placement to selected investors.

Based on the enlarged share capital of 800 million shares, KTI is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM240 million.

The IPO is open for subscription from May 21 to June 4, 2024.

A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Bursa Securities’ website (www.bursamalaysia.com).

KTI is scheduled to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 19 June 2024.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO exercise.