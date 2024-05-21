Land and Survey Dept detects illegal rock transfer activity in Bintulu

KUCHING (May 21): The Land and Survey Department (JTS) successfully ceased an illegal activity involving moving of rock materials in Bintulu Division today.

The department, in a press release, said 17 heavy machineries involved in the activity were seized as evidence during the operation.

It said the activity was detected during patrols, adding the case will be investigated under Section 32A of the State Land Code (Chapter 81).

“It is an offence to carry out activities involving dredging or moving of rock materials without a licence issued by the department,” it said.

The public who come across any information related to the activity are advised to contact JTS’ headquarters on 082-374555, or contact Talikhidmat on 555999 or via www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my.