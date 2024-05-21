Man cutting grass shot with homemade gun in Luyang housing estate

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): A man cutting grass sustained injuries to his arm and body after he is believed to have been shot with a homemade gun in a housing estate in Luyang, here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said the incident took place around 9.30am, while the 23-year-old victim and two of his friends were taking a rest at a compound in the area.

“While resting, the victim felt pain on his right arm and upon inspection, saw his arm and body were bleeding.

“The victim, however, claimed to have not heard any gunshot as it was noisy because their other colleagues were busy mowing the grass,” Kasim said today.

Following a report and investigation, police detained a 22-year-old man believed to be the culprit.

Police also confiscated a couple of homemade guns and three kerambit (homemade blades) from the suspect’s room.

The suspect has been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.