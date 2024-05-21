Man in Sibu fined RM2,000 for slapping brother-in-law

SIBU (May 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined the managing director of a local poultry farming company RM2,000 in default one month in jail for slapping his brother-in-law.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted Ling Sie Sheng, 38, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year and a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or with both, upon conviction.

Ling paid the fine.

He committed the offence at the company premises in Lorong Ubah here at around 12.30am on Jan 17.

Based on the facts of the case, on Jan 16, the complainant received a call from Ling who is also his employer, asking him to go to the company premises.

The complainant, who went there on the next day, was slapped by Ling, who accused him of stealing and selling the company’s chicken meat.

He also told the complainant to pay back RM700,000 for the alleged theft.

Ling was represented by defence counsel Henry Ting, while the prosecution was handled by ASP Siti Mariyah Dahari.