MBKS’ Kuching’s Got Talent returns, auditions on July 6-7

KUCHING (May 21): The Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) ‘Kuching’s Got Talent’ contest returns for its 10th edition, with auditions slated for July 6-7 at the MBKS Auditorium here.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said individuals with talents in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, acting, acrobatics, martial arts or any performing arts in a unique and creative manner are welcome to join.

“Kuching’s Got Talent is held in conjunction with our annual Kuching Festival and this year’s semi-finals and grand finale are scheduled for Aug 10 and 11 at the MBKS Theatre Open Stage at Kuching Park, which is adjacent to the MBKS building,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present was Kuching South deputy mayor Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.

Wee said in addition to winning cash prizes amounting to RM22,600, winners of the talent competition might also stand a chance to win a ‘ticket’ to register with a recording company.

“The champions of the Singing and Dancing categories for participants aged 13 and above will receive a trophy and cash prize of RM3,000 while the first and second runners-up will win RM2,000 and RM1,000 respectively in addition to the trophies.

“There will also be seven consolation prizes consisting of trophies and cash prizes of RM100 each for those who qualify for the Top 10 in the semi-finals,” he said.

For the Singing category for participants aged 12 and below, Wee said the champion will receive a trophy and RM1,500 cash prize followed by first and second runners-up prizes of a trophy as well as cash prizes of RM1,000 and RM500 respectively.

“Consolation prizes consisting of trophies and RM100 each will also be awarded to the next seven best performances under this category,” he added.

Participants in the Other Talents category will be vying for the champion prize of RM2,000 and a trophy as well as the first and second runners up prizes of trophies as well as cash prize of RM1,500 and RM800 respectively. There will also be seven RM100 consolation prizes up for grabs.

Local industry experts, music producers, famous singers, dancers, choreographers, and managing directors from record companies will be invited to judge the competition.

There are no gender, age or race restrictions for Kuching’s Got Talent and participants can enter the competition as an individual or in a group. However, a parent or guardian’s signature is required for participants under aged 18.

Hard copies of the application form can be obtained at MBKS lobby (security counter), while online applications form can be downloaded from MBKS’ official website at https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my.

All applications must be received on or before 4.30pm on July 1.

For further enquiries, the public is advised to call 017-8611800.