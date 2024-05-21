MMEA detains four foreigners for illegal fishing off Kuala Baram

MIRI (May 21): Four foreign crew on board a locally-registered fishing boat were detained off Kuala Baram yesterday for violating the terms of their fishing licence.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a release said the boat was intercepted some 10.5 nautical miles west of Kuala Baram for carrying out fishing activities less than 12 nautical miles from shore, as stipulated in the licence.

“The boat was operated four crew members – all Indonesians – who were then escorted back to the Miri Fishing Jetty for further action,” MMEA Miri director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said in the release.

He said the case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1986.

Mohd Khairol added MMEA is committed to enforcing the law and will not compromise on offenders who breach regulations.