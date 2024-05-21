MP calls on ministry to solve Taman Greenwood housing project woes

KUCHING (May 21): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government should be proactive in addressing any issue related to delayed delivery of housing projects in Sarawak, so as to protect the interests of the buyers.

In voicing this out, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, cited the Taman Greenwood project in Matang here as an example, where the units should have been delivered several years ago but up until now, the homebuyers are still waiting for the keys.

“They (Taman Greenwood homebuyers) have sought my help. It is stated that the housing project started in 2014, with many of the purchasers having already signed the sale-purchase agreements.

“Ten years on and still, the developer has not completed the houses. Some of the homebuyers had previously sought help from the ministry, but to no avail,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong noted that despite having kicked off 10 years ago, Taman Greenwood was still not open for moving in.

It was also stated that the project’s current progress of works was at 90 per cent.

“The homebuyers still need to pay the instalments of the housing loans, and yet, they are not able to move into the new houses because they are not complete. The majority of these homebuyers are low-income earners; some are lower-ranked civil servants.

“The houses at Taman Greenwood, despite being single-storey units, are supposed to be their dream houses, but as it turns out, the dream has become a nightmare. Many of them told me that because these units were not ready, they had to rent other places to stay.

“So paying rents, plus the housing loans – they have to pay both!” stressed the Padungan assemblyman.

Moreover, Chong pointed out that it was the ministry’s responsibility to come forward and help the homebuyers, and should not give the irresponsible real-estate developers leniency.

“We urge the ministry to do that, given the long delay by the developer in completing the Taman Greenwood housing project.

“The state government must step in,” he said.