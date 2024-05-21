Nurses play crucial roles in hospital management, policy-setting, says SGH director

KUCHING (May 21): Nurses play crucial roles in hospital management and policy-setting, said Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) director Dr Ngian Hie Ung.

According to her, in addition to having to save countless lives, the nursing manager or ‘matron’ is responsible for anything that happens within the hospital wards.

“The first thing the people at the wards would ask for is the nursing manager of the place. This shows that nurses contribute to the management (of the hospital).

“If the wards, the nursing team and the facilities are well-managed, then the hospital can be managed properly as well.

“You (nurses) are also involved in policy-setting, especially when moving to the higher management. You are often the one who contribute to the drafting of policies by refining them,” she added.

She said this during the SGH Nurses Day celebration held at its Clinical Research Centre (CRC) Auditorium here today.

Dr Ngian said a nurse’s daily routine for patient care includes educating and communicating with their patients.

“Many of you here are directly involved in the care of patients on a daily basis. Remember that nurses are the first people patients meet when they arrive and the final people they see before being discharged from the hospital.

“Aside from providing medical care, we also educate the patients and remind them of any necessary follow-ups before releasing them,” she added.

The event kicked-off with a seminar titled ‘Nursing Career Pathway’, which was delivered by state nurse Matron Lau Sie Ngo, followed by the nurses’ pledge.